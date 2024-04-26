Berrios (4-1) took the loss Thursday against Kansas City, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks with a strikeout over five innings.

All of the damage against Berrios came via a Salvador Perez two-run home run in the first inning. Berrios failed to complete six innings for the first time this season, an impossible task considering Thursday's game was called after five frames. The outing snapped Berrios's scoreless inning streak that spanned 21.2 innings. He's tentatively scheduled for another start against the Royals on Tuesday.