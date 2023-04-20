Berrios (1-3) took the loss Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk over seven innings against the Astros. He struck out three.
Berrios had his best outing of the season, completing seven full innings with just 77 pitches as he effectively pitched to contact. However, Toronto's bats were quiet, resulting in the right-hander's third loss in four games. The 28-year-old is tentatively slated to face the White Sox in his next start.
