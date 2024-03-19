Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced Tuesday that Berrios will be the team's Opening Day starter, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

The assignment would have belonged to Kevin Gausman (shoulder), but he's still getting ramped back up and won't be ready for Opening Day. Berrios made 32 starts for Toronto last season, finishing with a 3.65 ERA and 184:52 K:BB over 189.2 innings. He'll take on the Rays in Tampa Bay on March 28.