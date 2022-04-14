Berrios allowed three runs on six hits and three walks in five innings during Wednesday's win over the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.
Berrios certainly looked better than his tumultuous first start, in which he threw just 18 of 34 pitches for strikes and recorded only one out. The 27-year-old will look to build off his solid outing next Wednesday, when he's tentatively scheduled to start against the Red Sox in Boston.
