Berrios pitched seven scoreless innings against the White Sox in Game 1 of a doubleheader Thursday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out six batters in a no-decision.

The opening contest of the twin bill began as a pitcher's duel, with both Berrios and Chicago starter Lance Lynn tossing seven scoreless frames. Both hurlers had to settle for a no-decision, as the game remained scoreless until a wild 11th frame during which the teams combined for eight runs. Though Berrios was unable to nab a win, this was arguably his best start of the campaign -- he has held an opponent scoreless over at least seven frames on two other occasions but had not yielded fewer than three hits in either of those outings. The right-hander has hit an occasional bump in the road this season but has been solid overall, posting a 3.50 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 101:29 K:BB across 108 innings.