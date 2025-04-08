Berrios (1-1) yielded one run on four hits and three walks over seven innings Monday, striking out two and earning a win over Boston.
The lone run against Berrios was a third-inning RBI sacrifice fly from Rafael Devers. While it was a successful outing for Berrios, he forced only two swinging strikes on 88 total pitches (55 strikes). He generated two or fewer whiffs in two of his 32 starts during the 2024 season. Berrios now owns a 4.58 ERA with a 15:8 K:BB through 17.2 innings across three outings. His next start is projected to be in Baltimore this weekend.
