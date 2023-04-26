Berrios (2-3) earned the win Tuesday, allowing no runs on four hits and one walk over seven innings in a 7-0 win over the White Sox. He struck out nine.

Berrios turned in his best outing of the season Tuesday, giving up no runs for the first time in any of his five starts and setting a new high in punchouts with nine. The right-hander got out to a blazing start to the game, striking out the side in the top of the first and retiring 12 of his first 13 batters. Berrios owns a poor 4.71 ERA with a 1.08 WHIP and a 9.42 K/9 so far this season. However, brighter days appear to be ahead for Berrios considering he has allowed just three runs over his last 19 innings and has gone seven frames in each of his last two starts.