Berrios (3-0) earned the win after he pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out seven batters in Sunday's 5-0 victory over Colorado.

Berrios was in full command Sunday, blanking the Rockies for his longest start of the year while also securing a new season-high seven punchouts. The right-hander also extended his streak of quality starts to four in a row to open the 2024 campaign. He now owns a sparkling 1.05 ERA and 0.97 WHIP with 21 strikeouts over 25.2 innings in four outings this season. Berrios is tentatively set to return to the mound Saturday on the road at San Diego.