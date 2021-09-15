Berrios (11-8) picked up a tough-luck loss after pitching seven innings of one-run ball against the Rays on Tuesday. He gave up four hits while striking out four.
The 27-year-old surrendered a solo home run to Ji-Man Choi in the second inning, which amounted to all the damage against him in the contest. It was his fourth consecutive quality start, posting a 1.98 ERA and 0.77 WHIP over 27.1 innings. Berrios will look to extend his streak to five in his next projected start Monday against the Rays.
