Berrios did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-innings victory against the Red Sox. He allowed two runs on five hits and one walk over six innings with six strikeouts.

Berrios was sharp for the second straight start with the only damage on the night coming from a two-run home run off the bat of Franchy Cordero which just cleared the Green Monster. The 28-year-old's effort lowered his ERA on the season to 5.28 as he attempts to finish strong. Signs point in that direction as he had a 4.65 ERA since the start of July coming into Wednesday's start, including one start in which he was touched for eight runs. Additionally, his xFIP of 4.03 suggests the worst may be behind him. He tentatively lines up to face the Cubs next week.