Berrios won't start as scheduled Wednesday in Baltimore since the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
The Blue Jays have an off day Thursday but the Orioles do not, so the game won't be made up until early September. According to Hazel Mae of Sportsnet, Berrios will simply be pushed back to start Friday's series opener versus the Guardians.
