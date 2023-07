Berrios won't start Wednesday against the White Sox because the game was postponed due to rain, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

The Blue Jays will play a doubleheader with the White Sox on Thursday, and Berrios figures to pitch in one of the two games. Berrios holds a 6.19 ERA and 1.38 WHIP alongside a 20:3 K:BB through 16 frames across his last three starts.