Berrios (elbow) has yet to resume throwing and will not be part of the Blue Jays' ALDS roster, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

A second opinion on Berrios' right elbow confirmed that he has no structural damage, but he's not close to being ready to pitch in a game setting. It's possible Berrios is an option later in the playoffs if the Blue Jays make a run, that won't be a consideration until he's ramped up his throwing.