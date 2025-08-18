Berrios (9-5) took the loss against the Rangers on Sunday, allowing six runs on 10 hits while striking out two across 4.1 innings. He did not issue a walk.

Berrios entered Sunday's game having won four of his last five starts. That momentum was brought to a screeching halt, with Berrios giving up two home runs before being pulled midway through the fifth after tossing 87 pitches (56 strikes). It was the fourth time he has given up six runs in a game, with the last instance taking place July 2 against the Yankees. Berrios has yielded 140 hits (across 146.1 innings) this season, which is fifth most in the American League. He'll aim to get back into the win column in his next start, which is tentatively lined up for next weekend on the road against the Marlins.