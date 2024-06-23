The Blue Jays claimed Cuas off waivers from the Cubs on Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Buffalo.

Cuas was jettisoned off Chicago's 40-man roster last week after posting a 7.43 ERA and 1.65 WHIP through 13.1 innings in the big leagues. His Triple-A numbers haven't been much better (6.35 ERA, 1.68 WHIP), and while he will reclaim a 40-man roster spot upon joining his new organization, the 29-year-old righty surely has plenty of work to do in Buffalo before the Blue Jays can consider adding him to their MLB bullpen.