The Blue Jays recalled Cuas from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.

The Jays claimed Cuas off waivers from the Cubs on Sunday, and he'll now join the big-league club to give the team a fresh arm in its bullpen. The 30-year-old owns a 7.43 ERA and 1.65 WHIP through 13.1 innings in the majors this season, and he allowed two runs in just two-thirds of an inning during his most recent Triple-A outing, so it's unlikely he receives much more than mop-up duty while with Toronto. Tim Mayza was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.