De Leon (shoulder) made the second appearance of his rehab assignment Saturday with Single-A Dunedin, striking out two and allowing one run over one inning.
De Leon is finally back in action in the lower levels of the minors after he was shut down in spring training when he suffered a right shoulder injury during a Grapefruit League outing. He'll eventually settle into the bullpen at Triple-A Buffalo once he completes his rehab assignment.
