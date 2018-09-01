Blue Jays' Jose Fernandez: Joins big-league club
Fernandez was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.
Fernandez started the season at Double-A New Hampshire but ended up in Buffalo, and posted a 2.97 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 65:31 K:BB over 60.2 between the two levels. The 25-year-old is set for his major-league debut and should get a chance to showcase himself out of the Blue Jays bullpen over the final month of the season.
