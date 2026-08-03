Blue Jays' Jose Soriano: Dealt to Toronto

The Blue Jays acquired Soriano from the Angels on Monday in exchange for infielder Arjun Nimmala, outfielder Eddie Micheletti and right-hander Angel Rivero, Mark Feinsand and Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com report.

After dealing away right-hander Kevin Gausman on Sunday, the 52-60 Blue Jays appeared to be firmly in the sellers camp heading into Monday's deadline. However, the team has replenished its rotation depth with the acquisition of Soriano, who may have carried added appeal for Toronto since he's under club control through 2028. Soriano permitted just one earned run in 37.2 innings while going 5-0 through his first six starts of the season with the Angels, but he's fallen back to earth with a 4.64 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 84:44 K:BB in 85.1 innings over his subsequent 16 outings. The 28-year-old righty could slot into the Toronto rotation as soon as Thursday's game in Chicago versus the Cubs.