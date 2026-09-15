Soriano allowed four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five batters over 6.1 innings in a no-decision against Detroit on Monday.

Soriano was stellar through six scoreless and hitless frames during which he allowed only one baserunner (on a walk). However, he fell apart in the seventh, surrendering five hits -- including two doubles -- while notching just one out as the Tigers put up four runs. That final disastrous frame prevented Soriano from notching a second straight quality start, but he was spared a loss when the Blue Jays posted three runs in the bottom of the inning. The right-hander did manage to complete six innings for the third time over his past four starts after doing so just once across his initial four appearances with Toronto. Soriano will carry a 3.56 ERA into his next start, which is lined up to be a road game against the Rangers.