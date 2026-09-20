Soriano (12-8) took the loss Saturday against Texas, striking out eight while allowing six runs (five earned) on four hits and one walk in five innings.

Hard contact hurt Soriano, who surrendered three extra-base hits (one home run) on the evening. The eight strikeouts were his most in a Blue Jays uniform, but the right-hander has now given up at least three runs in six of his last seven starts. He'll take a 4.73 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 40:16 K:BB over 51.1 innings for Toronto into his next and likely final appearance of 2026 at home against the Reds.