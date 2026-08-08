Blue Jays' Jose Soriano: Inefficient in Jays debut

Soriano didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-4 win over the Phillies, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

The start of the game was delayed by two hours due to bad weather, and that combined with any nerves from debuting for a new team may have impacted Soriano's focus and efficiency. The right-hander tossed 62 of 94 pitches for strikes, and after a 1-2-3 first inning he dealt with traffic on the basepaths in every frame, including runners on second and third with nobody out in the fifth. Soriano rallied to fan Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner before being lifted, however. It wasn't the most impressive performance for Toronto's newest member of the rotation, but Soriano hasn't allowed more than three runs in six straight outings dating back to June 30, posting a 3.03 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB through 32.2 innings over that stretch. He'll look to provide more length in his next start, which lines up to come at home next week against the Red Sox.