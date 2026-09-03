Soriano didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Guardians, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out two.

Soriano did a decent job limiting the damage Thursday, though he'd ultimately come an out shy of qualifying for the win, as the Blue Jays turned to the bullpen with two outs in the fifth after Soriano threw 98 pitches. Since joining Toronto, the results have been mixed for the right-hander, who's posted a 5.64 ERA across 22.1 innings in his last four starts. Overall, Soriano is 11-7 with a 3.52 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 151:70 K:BB through 28 starts (156 innings) between the Blue Jays and Angels this season. He's currently in line to face the A's on the road his next time out.