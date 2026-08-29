Soriano (11-7) earned the win against the Mariners on Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six across seven innings.

Soriano gave up an early homer to Cal Raleigh before giving up another two runs in the fourth. Soriano was able to settle in to keep the Mariners off the board over his last three innings, and he received enough run support from his Blue Jays teammates to come away with his second win in five starts with Toronto. Since joining the Blue Jays, Soriano has a 4.13 ERA,1.38 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB over 28.1 innings. His next start is lined up for next weekend on the road against the Guardians.