Soriano (12-7) earned the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk over seven innings against the Athletics. He struck out three.

The right-hander certainly wasn't at his most dominant Tuesday while generating just four swinging strikes and serving up two homers, but those two solo shots were the only runs he allowed. Soriano has struck out three or fewer batters in four of his seven starts since being acquired by Toronto, though his overall numbers since the trade are decent with a 4.05 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 40 innings.