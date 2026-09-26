Soriano did not factor into the decision Friday against the Reds, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out two across three innings. He did not issue a walk.

Soriano was handed an early 2-0 lead, but he proceeded to give up a solo homer to Eugenio Suarez in the second inning before yielding four more runs in the third. Soriano did not come back out for the fourth inning, with his night ending with only 48 pitches (36 strikes), but he escaped with the no-decision after his Blue Jays teammates tacked on four runs in the seventh. He's given up at least four earned runs in each of his last three outings, and Soriano will end the 2026 regular season with a 12-8 record across 32 starts, along with a 3.91 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 169:73 K:BB over 177.1 innings. He was acquired by the Blue Jays from the Angels in early August and is under arbitration for both 2027 and 2028.