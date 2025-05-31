The Blue Jays designated Urena for assignment Saturday.

Urena has surrendered five earned runs in 12.1 innings since joining the Blue Jays on May 3. Despite his improved performance after a rough start with the Mets, he'll now be pushed off the 26-man and 40-man rosters to make room for Easton Lucas, who was recalled to Toronto in a corresponding move. Urena owns a 4.78 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across his MLB career, but his recent run with the Jays may capture the attention of other teams in need of pitching help.