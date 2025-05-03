Urena signed a major-league contract with the Blue Jays on Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Urena elected to become a free agent Thursday after being DFA'd by the Mets, and it didn't take long for him to find a new home north of the border. The 33-year-old righty owns a 4.10 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in 112 innings since 2024 and has worked primarily as a reliever during that span. He'll be joined on the Blue Jays' pitching staff by Spencer Turnbull, who also signed a big-league deal with the team Saturday.