Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Avoids arbitration with record-breaking deal

Donaldson agreed to a one-year, $23 million deal with the Blue Jays on Friday to avoid arbitration, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Although this figure isn't particularly surprising considering Donaldson's abilities, it marks the largest arbitration agreement in the history of the league. During the 2017 season, Donaldson hit .270/.385/.559 with 33 home runs and 78 RBI. Besides missing six weeks of the season due to a calf injury in the spring, the 32-year-old nearly put together another MVP-type campaign in the second half, ranking fifth in baseball with a 160 wRC+ after the All-Star break. Expect more of the same from the third baseman in 2018.