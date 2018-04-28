Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Begins rehab assignment Saturday
Donaldson (shoulder) will begin his rehab assignment Saturday, serving as designated hitter for High-A Dunedin, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Donaldson threw to bases earlier Friday, clearing the final hurdle to begin his rehab assignment. The 31-year-old has been on the disabled list since April 11 with shoulder inflammation, and it's unclear how long of a rehab assignment he is expected to require.
