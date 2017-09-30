Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Being pursued by St. Louis
The Cardinals plan to make a strong push to acquire Donaldson at the conclusion of the 2017 season, Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports.
Donaldson, who is in the final year of arbitration eligibility, is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2018. If the Cardinals were to acquire the 31-year-old veteran, its lineup would immediately receive an offensive boost, but Donaldson's output isn't guaranteed the same results. Since making the Rogers Centre his home in 2015, the MVP third baseman owns a .301 batting average with a .996 OPS and 165 wRC+ through 214 games at his home field in Toronto. During that same stretch, Donaldson's numbers take a noticeable dip when on the road, hitting just .271 with a .901 OPS and 144 wRC+ over 210 games. Dynasty owners should monitor this situation closely, as a move out of the hitter-friendly Rogers Centre would likely decrease Donaldson's preseason value next year.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Uncorks two more long balls•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Homers in three-hit effort Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Stuffs stat line in win over Twins•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Returns to lineup Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Remains out with illness Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Held out Saturday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...