Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Connects for grand slam
Donaldson went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Monday's win over the Orioles.
The Blue Jays entered the ninth inning with a 2-1 lead, but Curtis Granderson took a bases-loaded walk and then Donaldson homered to blow the game wide open. Donaldson already has three homers and he's started five of the last six games at third base, so the dead-arm issue seems to be fully behind him. The 32-year-old is looking for his fourth straight 30-plus-homer season.
