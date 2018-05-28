Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Doesn't believe injury is serious
Donaldson doesn't believe the calf issue that forced him out of Monday's game against the Red Sox is serious, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Donaldson exited the game in the fifth inning with left calf tightness, being replaced by Gio Urshela after going 1-for-1 with a pair of walks. The good news is the third baseman didn't sound worried about the issue afterwards, comparing it to the calf cramps he dealt with in spring training that forced him to miss a couple of Grapefruit League games rather than the calf strain that sent him to the disabled list last season. Donaldson added that his presence in Tuesday's lineup will depend on how he feels, though he admitted the Blue Jays would likely give him a day off regardless.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Dealing with calf tightness•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Collects three hits•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Has big return to lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Activated ahead of twin bill•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Likely to be activated Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start