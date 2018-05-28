Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Doesn't believe injury is serious

Donaldson doesn't believe the calf issue that forced him out of Monday's game against the Red Sox is serious, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Donaldson exited the game in the fifth inning with left calf tightness, being replaced by Gio Urshela after going 1-for-1 with a pair of walks. The good news is the third baseman didn't sound worried about the issue afterwards, comparing it to the calf cramps he dealt with in spring training that forced him to miss a couple of Grapefruit League games rather than the calf strain that sent him to the disabled list last season. Donaldson added that his presence in Tuesday's lineup will depend on how he feels, though he admitted the Blue Jays would likely give him a day off regardless.