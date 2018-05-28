Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Exits with apparent injury

Donaldson exited Monday's game against the Red Sox with an apparent injury.

Donaldson was 1-for-1 with a pair of walks prior to exiting the game in the fifth inning. Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear, but the third baseman was running gingerly around the bases before Gio Urshela replaced him as a pinch runner.

