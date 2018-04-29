Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Goes hitless in first rehab game

Donaldson (shoulder) went 0-for-3 while serving as the designated hitter for High-A Dunedin in a rehab game Saturday.

According to Hazel Mae of Sportsnet, Blue Jays skipper John Gibbons said Sunday that Donaldson could be on pace to return from the 10-day disabled list next weekend, ahead of Toronto's three-game road set in Tampa. Donaldson's activation will likely be contingent on him playing third base and throwing across the diamond without any issue during the rehab assignment. The limitations the shoulder presented defensively for Donaldson were at the root of his placement on the DL earlier this month, as he had been slashing a palatable .239/.352/.457 prior to the shutdown.