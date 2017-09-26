Play

Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Homers in three-hit effort Monday

Donaldson went 3-for-3 with a solo home runs, three RBI and a walk in Monday's game against Boston.

Donaldson continued his late-season surge by tacking on his eighth home run, and 17th RBI of the month. The long ball also marked his MLB-leading 14th first-inning homer of the year, and dating back to Aug. 1, only Giancarlo Stanton (24) and J.D. Martinez (22) have more blasts than Donaldson (20).

