Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Homers twice off Sabathia on Tuesday
Donaldson went 2-for-4 with a pair of two-run homers in Tuesday's victory over the Yankees.
In his first two at-bats (first and third inning), Donaldson delivered a souvenir to the outfield bleachers for his 15th and 16th home runs of the year. Tuesday's power display gave the slugger six long balls over his last 10 games while pushing Donaldson's slugging percentage (.486) to its highest point since July 1. As summer winds down, the veteran is heating up. Through six contest this month, he's 6-for-21 (.286) with four homers, two doubles, nine RBI and seven runs.
