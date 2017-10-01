Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Interested in signing extension with Jays

Donaldson expressed interest in signing a contract extension with the Blue Jays while talking to reporters on Sunday, according to Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com.

"I've made it known to our front office that I enjoy being a Toronto Blue Jay, that I enjoy my time here," Donaldson said. "If it's a possibility, I would definitely enjoy being a Blue Jay for a long time. I'm not going to sit here and try to force their hand, and they're not going to sit here and force mine." Donaldson finished the season on a high note after battling a calf injury in the first half, hitting .276/.386/.606 with 24 homers and 53 RBI in 67 games after the All-Star break. Donaldson will go to arbitration for the final time this offseason, so the Jays have one year of control remaining if they want to keep him without making a long-term commitment.