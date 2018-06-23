Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: May resurface for next homestand

Donaldson (calf) is not expected to rejoin the Blue Jays on their current road series in Anaheim or Houston but, with a smooth recovery, could be activated during their next homestand that starts June 29, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

The third baseman is working out in Florida and will be sent on a minor-league rehab assignment when he proves capable of game activities. Fantasy managers setting lineups next week may only get a three-game series out of Donaldson, who's hasn't seen game action since May 28.