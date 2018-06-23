Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: May resurface for next homestand
Donaldson (calf) is not expected to rejoin the Blue Jays on their current road series in Anaheim or Houston but, with a smooth recovery, could be activated during their next homestand that starts June 29, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
The third baseman is working out in Florida and will be sent on a minor-league rehab assignment when he proves capable of game activities. Fantasy managers setting lineups next week may only get a three-game series out of Donaldson, who's hasn't seen game action since May 28.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Won't travel with Blue Jays•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Won't be activated Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Will run bases Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Not yet ready to run bases•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Doesn't get activated over weekend•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Remains out of lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...
-
Waivers: Add Marte, Heyward?
Heath Cummings looks at the hot bats of Ketel Marte and Jason Heyward.