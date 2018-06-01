Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Not in Friday's lineup

Donaldson (calf) remains out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Tigers, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Donaldson is not in the lineup for the third consecutive game -- even with Thursday's off day -- since suffering the calf injury Monday. The 32-year-old indicated earlier this week he doesn't believe the injury to be serious, and likely still hope to return at some point for this weekend's series in Detroit.