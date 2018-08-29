Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Not in lineup due to soreness
Donaldson is not in Wednesday's lineup for High-A Dunedin due to soreness in his calves and legs, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Donaldson kicked off his rehab assignment Tuesday, going 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk while manning third base. Whether he returns to action for Dunedin on Thursday could determine if he's traded before the Aug. 31 waiver deadline.
