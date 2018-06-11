Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Not yet ready to run bases
Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Sunday that Donaldson (calf) has been taking batting practice and fielding grounders, but relayed the third baseman won't be activated from the 10-day disabled list until he completes a series of baserunning tests, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Since Donaldson hasn't been shut down from baseball activities and is simply waiting for the soreness in his left calf to subside enough for him to run comfortably, the Blue Jays are continuing to view him as day-to-day. Toronto likely won't have a firm target date for Donaldson's return from the DL until he's able to do the baserunning drills, but once that happens, his activation could quickly follow. Donaldson has been sidelined for around two weeks with the injury, so he won't necessarily require a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated.
