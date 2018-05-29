Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Out of lineup Tuesday

Donaldson (calf) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Donaldson left Monday's game early with a calf injury, but he doesn't believe the injury to be serious. He stated that the Blue Jays would likely give him the day off Tuesday regardless of how he felt, so it's difficult to predict whether Donaldson will penciled into the lineup for Wednesday's series finale versus Boston. Russell Martin will take over at third base and bat sixth in his stead.