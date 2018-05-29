Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Out of lineup Tuesday
Donaldson (calf) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Donaldson left Monday's game early with a calf injury, but he doesn't believe the injury to be serious. He stated that the Blue Jays would likely give him the day off Tuesday regardless of how he felt, so it's difficult to predict whether Donaldson will penciled into the lineup for Wednesday's series finale versus Boston. Russell Martin will take over at third base and bat sixth in his stead.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Doesn't believe injury is serious•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Dealing with calf tightness•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Collects three hits•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Has big return to lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Activated ahead of twin bill•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...