Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Out of Sunday's lineup

Donaldson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees.

Donaldson will give way to Darwin Barney at the hot corner Sunday afternoon. Donaldson dealt with injuries throughout the year and was only able to play in 113 games. He was extremely efficient in that time, as he slugged 33 home runs and notched 78 RBI. However, he did experience a dip in terms of average, as he hit .270 this season, down from 2016's mark of .284.