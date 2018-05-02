Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Plays seven innings in rehab game

Donaldson (shoulder) went 2-for-2 with a walk while playing seven innings at third base Tuesday in a rehab game at High-A Dunedin.

Per John Lott of The Athletic Toronto, Donaldson made a fielding error, but handled the other three groundballs he received on the day and successfully threw out the runner at first base. That provides some optimism that his shoulder is no longer inhibiting his throwing, but Donaldson will still probably need to get in another game or two in the minors before the Blue Jays consider bringing him back from the 10-day disabled list, likely at some point over the weekend.