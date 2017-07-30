Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Receives breather Sunday
Donaldson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The Blue Jays will roll out their "B" lineup for the series finale, as Troy Tulowitzki's recent placement on the disabled list along with days off for Donaldson and Jose Bautista will leave the team without many impact bats in the top half of the batting order. Donaldson will rest for the first time since July 5 after slashing an underwhelming .239/.386/.366 over his last 20 starts.
