Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Rehab assignment to start Tuesday
Donaldson (calf) will report to High-A Dunedin during the upcoming week and could appear in a rehab game as soon as Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
The third baseman has been sidelined since late May with the calf strain, but finally seems to have made enough progress in his recovery over the past few weeks to test his health in games. Because of the extended nature of his absence, Donaldson may will likely require several games to pick up at-bats and get comfortable in the field again before his activation will be considered. In addition to the Blue Jays, Donaldson's performance during the rehab assignment figures to be of interest to several teams around the league, who could look to acquire the soon-to-be free agent prior to the Aug. 31 waiver deadline if his calf doesn't present any issues.
