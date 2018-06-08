Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Remains out of lineup
Donaldson (calf) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against Baltimore.
Donaldson was eligible to return from the 10-day DL on Friday, but it doesn't look as though he will be activated after being left off the lineup card. The third baseman was unsure if he'd be ready when asked about his availability Thursday, and manager John Gibbons echoed his sentiment, so continue to monitor this situation moving forward.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Could return Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Lands on disabled list•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Doesn't believe injury is serious•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...
-
Waivers: Recent hot streaks for real?
Are recent surges from Mike Leake and Joc Pederson for real? Heath Cummings looks at that and...
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart