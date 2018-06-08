Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Remains out of lineup

Donaldson (calf) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against Baltimore.

Donaldson was eligible to return from the 10-day DL on Friday, but it doesn't look as though he will be activated after being left off the lineup card. The third baseman was unsure if he'd be ready when asked about his availability Thursday, and manager John Gibbons echoed his sentiment, so continue to monitor this situation moving forward.

