Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Remains out Wednesday
Donaldson (calf) is not in Wednesday's starting lineup against the Red Sox, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Donaldson likely won't return to the lineup until Friday against Detroit, following a scheduled off day Thursday. Manager John Gibbons stated it's "highly unlikely" that Donaldson would be available to pinch hit Wednesday, per Hazel Mae. In his absence, Gio Urshela gets the nod at third and will bat ninth.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Doesn't believe injury is serious•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Dealing with calf tightness•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Collects three hits•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Has big return to lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...