Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Remains out Wednesday

Donaldson (calf) is not in Wednesday's starting lineup against the Red Sox, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Donaldson likely won't return to the lineup until Friday against Detroit, following a scheduled off day Thursday. Manager John Gibbons stated it's "highly unlikely" that Donaldson would be available to pinch hit Wednesday, per Hazel Mae. In his absence, Gio Urshela gets the nod at third and will bat ninth.