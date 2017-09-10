Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Remains out with illness Sunday
Donaldson (illness) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
Donaldson will miss his third consecutive game as he continues to battle a bad cold. He shouldn't be sidelined much longer, but Darwin Barney will continue to fill his void at the hot corner in the meantime.
